Antony joins the injured list at Manchester United



Manchester United secured their third win on the trot in the Premier League, comfortably easing past Everton 3-0 on Sunday at Goodison Park.

It was a night where Alejandro Garnacho stole all the headlines with a worthy winner of the goal of the season award as he executed a perfectly-timed bicycle kick in the third minute of the game.

Marcus Rashford started on the right and managed to score as he dispatched a penalty won by Anthony Martial while the Frenchman scored the third on the night.

Antony injury

All three forwards got in on the act, which will please manager Erik ten Hag as he has seen his team struggle in front of goal all season.

The perfect performance from the attacking trio came on a night when Antony was deemed not match-fit enough after picking up a knock.

It was expected that the Brazil international would be starting the game due to the number of injuries in the squad as striker Rasmus Hojlund missed out after picking up a knock prior to the international break.

United’s injury problems are only getting worse as the former Ajax winger joined the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez just to name a few on the sidelines.

Antony picked up a knock in training and is not quite match-fit. #MUFC — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) November 26, 2023

“Antony picked up a knock in training and is not quite match-fit,” The Athletic reporter Carl Anka tweeted ahead of the game. There is no clarity regarding the seriousness of the injury and when he will be back.

The Brazilian has not managed a single goal or assist so far and has been dogged by off-field controversies. His performances have been so dire that there have been reports suggesting he could be leaving despite being the record buy of the club.

Antony’s absence forced the management to include academy striker Joe Hugill in the matchday squad.

Injuries piling up ahead of congested fixtures list

Rashford played on the right and scored a goal and showed glimpses of building up a decent partnership with Diogo Dalot and it will be a difficult task for the Brazilian to reclaim a starting berth once he is ready.

Ten Hag has been desperate to see his wingers and strikers get on the scoresheet and the display will instill a lot more confidence among the attackers, who prior to the encounter against the Toffees, had scored only once this season.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his injured stars to return as soon as possible as the team braces for a make-or-break week with a do-or-die contest against Galatasaray in the Champions League coming up.

United will then feature in a huge clash against Newcastle United in the league ahead of a congested festive fixture list.