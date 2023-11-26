Bruno Fernandes’ classy gesture allows Marcus Rashford to get monkey off his back



Manchester United secured an emphatic 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday and are now only six points off the Premier League leaders.

The match was lit up by a worthy Goal of the Season contender from Alejandro Garnacho, who connected sweetly with an acrobatic overhead kick in the third minute.

The defence had to withstand a bit of pressure in the closing stages of the first half and they did so admirably before the remaining forwards got in on the act in the second half.

Bruno’s classy gesture

Anthony Martial won a penalty which Marcus Rashford converted before the Frenchman scored his customary goal against the Toffees, his ninth against the team from Merseyside since his arrival in Manchester.

United’s usual penalty-taker is skipper Bruno Fernandes but he chose to hand the ball over to the Mancunian after the referee pointed to the spot after a lengthy VAR check.

The academy graduate duly converted to notch his second goal of the campaign and it will do his confidence a world of good after a poor start to the campaign.

He was United’s top scorer last season but has looked like a shadow of his former self and Fernandes realised the importance of helping his winger get on the scoresheet on Sunday.

“[I did it] because I felt Marcus [Rashford] needed a little bit of confidence, he needed his goal. Marcus is an excellent penalty taker too, I am 100% sure he could score that penalty.

“It is not about who takes it, it is about scoring and Marcus did it perfectly,” the Portuguese told Sky Sports at the end of the game. It was a gesture that a captain should take and highlighted why he has been given the armband this season.

United are set to face a make-or-break week with Galatasaray up next in a do-or-die Champions League clash before the Red Devils gear up to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Fixtures will come thick and fast in December and manager Erik ten Hag, who has seen his forwards struggle in front of goal, will very much appreciate what his skipper did.

Rashford needs to step up now

The United No 8 knows if United are to salvage their season the forwards will need to produce in front of goal and Rashford and Martial’s goals will do them a world of good.

“I think we all know strikers and wingers want to score goals, they need to score, that is part of their game,” added Fernandes. “It gives you more of a boost and as you saw after the goal Marcus was unstoppable. He could take on everyone.

“Sometimes you need this opportunity to get your confidence back and Marcus has been great for us. Last year he was amazing so therefore everyone’s expectations for this season have been a lot higher.

“It is just about getting his goals back and everyone saying he is world-class again.” This incident could prove to be a springboard for Rashford, who now needs to produce the goods going forward and silence the critics.