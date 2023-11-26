Bruno Fernandes demands more from Alejandro Garnacho after extraordinary effort vs Everton



Alejandro Garnacho is going to be the flavour of the matchday after his otherworldly bicycle kick against Everton set Manchester United on their way to three points.

His audacious effort will go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goals and on the day, helped quieten a rabid Goodison Park.

Buoyed by the goal, the Argentine was buzzing and played a key role in United’s 3-0 victory but his teammates demand more.

Talking post-match with the man of the moment, captain Bruno Fernandes was eager to keep the youngster’s feet on the ground, while praising his display.

Fernandes was asked about Garnacho’s goal and performance and he praised the forward by saying that he’s a great player.

However, he then quickly corrected his words, saying that he’s not a great player yet, but has the potential to become one.

Fernandes added that he knows how good Garnacho can be which is why he always demands more from him.

Garnacho has broken through at the club in a blaze of glory and has recently cemented his spot as a first-team starter.

However, despite his vast potential, he had struggled to impact games as a starter in the same way as he does as a substitute.

That has started changing recently, and Erik ten Hag has duly rewarded him by starting him in consecutive games now.

Fernandes has always been a demanding teammate and captain and his being on Garnacho’s case, with Ten Hag also being a strict disciplinarian with strong principles means the Argentine is in the perfect atmosphere to reach his potential.

As the Portuguese said, Garnacho is not a great player “yet”, so if this is his output when he’s not at that level, United fans will be giddy at the prospect of seeing a fully-formed version of their prodigy.

