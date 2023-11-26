Confirmed Man United XI vs Everton: Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo start but Rasmus Hojlund misses out



Kobbie Mainoo will start his first Premier League game for Manchester United today as they travel to Goodison park to face Everton.

Andre Onana has been passed fit after his injury scare for Cameroon, but Rasmus Hojlund misses out. Anthony Martial starts up front.

Alejandro Garnacho keeps his place on the left wing, with Rashford on the right and Antony still benched.

Luke Shaw is straight back in the starting line up after being out for several months with injury.

Raphael Varane once again misses out as Erik ten Hag sticks with the Maguire-Lindelof centre-back partnership that kept a clean sheet against Luton Town before the international break.

Diogo Dalot plays right back, keeping Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the bench.

Scott McTominay partners Mainoo in midfield and Bruno Fernandes plays in the number 10 position.

Mason Mount is not in the squad amid reports of an injury.

Academy striker Joe Hugill is on the bench.

He is joined by Varane and Wan-Bissaka, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal, Sofyan Amrabat and Facu Pellistri, who himself has recovered from a knock sustained on international duty.

Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Amad are also injured, while Jadon Sancho is ostracised.

Kick off at Goodison is at 4.30pm.