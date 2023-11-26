Erik ten Hag delights in youngsters after convincing win over Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had the rare luxury of commenting on a comfortable win against Everton today, well at least in the second-half.

A fifth win in six Premier League games has seen the Red Devils climb to sixth and lie only four points off the Champions League places and scarcely believably, only six points off Arsenal at the top of the league.

It is probably not shocking to learn that the United manager was purring about the opening goal of the night.

“Probably the goal of the season. The preparation, not just the finishing, was very good. The finishing is fantastic”.

The manager also praised the team’s start by claiming “a very good collective goal” and a “magnificent moment”.

However, the former Ajax coach was not particularly enamoured with how his team responded to going one up.

“After the start of the match, it was too easy for them”. The Dutchman bemoaned the fact his team was too passive. It is familiar problem this season for the Red Devils.

The Dutch coach claimed that he criticised his team at half-time and let them know that he was disappointed that they thought the job was done at 1-0.

“We have to play 100 minutes. In the second half we did very well”. The coach stated that his team was more proactive after the break.

The Dutch coach was also delighted that all three offensive players, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net. United’s forward line have been severely lacking goals this season, so fans will be hoping this is the shot up the arm the forward line needs.

Ten Hag would also use his interview to exude about his captain, Bruno Fernandes.

“We see what a great captain Bruno Fernandes is. He understood that his teammate needed this goal”. Ten Hag is of course referencing the captain relinquishing his usual penalty duties to allow Rashford the chance to net a much needed second Premier League goal of the season.

The former Ajax coach also had some kind words for Kobbie Mainoo. “He’s a good boy, very mature. He showed it today”.

The manager finished by asserting “we are learning some positive lessons. We had problems at the start of the season. A lot of things went against us. We are improving. We must continue to improve.”

The Red Devils must certainly continue to improve as they have crucial games in the Premier League and Champions League in the build up to Christmas that could define their season.

Up first, a trip to the daunting RAMS Park in Istanbul on Wednesday, where only three points will do.