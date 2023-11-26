Erik ten Hag says “we’re already across the limits of what the players can handle”

Erik ten Hag has defended Mason Mount’s start to his Manchester United career, blaming injuries to other players and himself as the reason for his struggles.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Everton, the boss said of Mount:

“You can look for reasons behind, there are reasons when you picked up injuries, the back four is not working, you have to make a lot of subs in the back four, that have an effect on the balance in the midfield, the front players, also there we have to make a lot of changes, so the routines are not there, and so still I think he had his moments when I think he did very well, but it stopped in the moment he got injured.”

Asked on whether Mount’s mood is good, he replied “He’s a top professional. He’s working very hard in training.”

The reports that the former Chelsea man is injured were not addressed.

The manager was then asked if he feels he has enough fighting spirit in the squad.

“That is just what we emphasise [to the players],” he said.

“Last couple of games, first get into the fight. When you don’t have a left full back, when you don’t have a right winger, when you have to swap your team, when your routines are maybe not 100% working, but make sure you get the foundation by getting to the fight.

“Make sure you run harder than your opponent, you cover each other, quick reactions, that gives you a foundation, because our players are very good, they have a lot of skills, a lot of abilities.

“So their football is always in there, so once we have our mindset clear and bright and we are in that fight, we will find our moments when we can do brilliant things.”

The reporter asked whether Ten Hag feels he has “the Keanes and Robsons” in his side.

“I think the last games showed the personality of the team and you’ve seen that players have stood up and took responsibility, they’ve driven the team, they’ve organised the team, that was the way we got results,” he responded.

Ten Hag was then questioned about the number of injuries and whether he has adjusted the intensity of training “or is it impossible to compromise when you’re in the Premier League?”

“You already answered the question,” he replied.

“Look, last year we played the most games, all across Europe. Last year was a weird year, with the World Cup in the middle of the season.

“Every manager is complaining about the schedule. Every manager. Yesterday I heard the statements of Thomas Tuchel. Every manager.

“Still they keep adding games to the schedule. Next year they add again two games to the schedule. And the limits, we already achieved the limits, I think we’re already across the limits that players can handle.

“And then what we see now in the first 12 Premier League games, the physical standards are even higher in comparison to last year. So you have a choice to make, either you match it, and then you have to train it and get preparation, or you drop off. So that is the decision that every club has to make, every team has to make, every individual has to make.”

Pushed on whether he was saying all training is at full intensity, he responded:

“You have to do it smart. But every top player knows, every team knows, you have to suffer and sacrifice. If you want to get prepared for games you need to sacrifice, then you have to – in certain moments and in the right moments – periodisation you call it, you have to go to certain levels in terms of your physical, if you want to match those standards.

“Those standards are not set by us no, it is set by the opposition.”

United face Everton at Goodison Park today at 4.30pm.