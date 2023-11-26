“Everyone would like it to be true”: Andrei Kanchelskis opens up on Nuraly Alip’s links to Man United



Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has backed Zenit St Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip to succeed at Old Trafford if he were to make the sensational move.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed comments from Alip’s agents, who officially denied suggestions that United had made contact over the possible signing of their client.

It was previously indicated that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Alip.

Apparently, the United representatives were impressed with what they saw and went back to sing the Kazakhstan international’s praises.

Kanchelskis spoke to Meta-ratings.kz (via Tribal Football) and remarked that Alip has the ability to make it at United.

The former footballer also described how such a transfer could bring attention to the sport in Kazakhstan.

Kanchelskis said, “Everyone would like it to be true. If he goes there, I can only wish him good luck. For starters, at least he just got there.”

“Imagine what will happen to Kazakh football? This will be a big step to popularize domestic football. Thousands of boys across the country will set him up as an example to each other and this is how strong football players will grow up.”

He added, “Not everyone can play in such a club. Can he or won’t he? If the information is indeed confirmed, then some conclusions can be drawn. Alip is a good football player.”

The 54-year-old went on to draw comparisons between Alip and himself when he made the switch to United.

Kanchelskis noted that when he made the jump, not many people believed he could survive at the club and even predicted that he would be doomed to primarily stay on the bench.

“But I didn’t sit there on the sidelines. Let’s wait for real things, but I repeat: this is very good for Kazakhstan.”

Kanchelskis was a start in Sir Alex Ferguson’s first great United side in the 90s. He helped the Red Devils win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his four-year tenure.

