Gary Neville purrs over Man United youngsters in victory over Everton

Former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, was left salivating over the performance of two Manchester United academy products on Sunday evening.

Neville stated that “there’s an 18 year old out there who looks more composed than anyone”.

The former defender also exuded that “I think he’s been Manchester United’s best player by a street. Wonderful Premier League debut”.

It was an incredible game by the 18 year old from Stockport. Mainoo was Man United’s most successful dribbler in the game, and made six entries into the final third.

The youngster played the first 72 minutes of the match before making way for Sofyan Amrabat.

Sofascore also agrees with Neville, giving the player a credible 7.3 rating.

Neville wasn’t done there however. The pundit would also single out Alejandro Garnacho for praise.

“He can’t believe it, Garnacho. I can’t believe it”, the former England international exclaimed. Neville went into overdrive when he stated, “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium where I’ve seen an overhead kick as good as that – and I was there on the day that Rooney scored his in the Manchester Derby”.

Big praise for the young Argentinian. The commentator would later go on to say, “Wow. That is a magical, magical goal. We’re going to see that a few times this season.”

The former defender would also compare the youngster’s goal to Berbatov’s overhead kick versus Liverpool.

“I remember both of those two, they were brilliant goals, but that’s far better than I think both of them,” he said. “The fact that he has to go away from goal to fetch it and then gets everything right.”

Neville, like all Man United fans, will de delighted that two academy products were able to make such an impact on the day. Hopefully, both can play a big role in Turkey on Wednesday night to get United back on track to join Europe’s elite in the last sixteen of the Champions League.