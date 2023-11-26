Joe Hugill set to be included in Manchester United’s matchday squad to face Everton



Manchester United striker Joe Hugill is set to be included in his side’s matchday squad to face Everton at Goodison Park later today.

United are set to take on Sean Dyche’s aggrieved men, who were subjected to a 10-point deduction by the Premier League, at 16:30 BST.

Heading into the game, Erik ten Hag will be boosted by the return of Luke Shaw who has been sidelined for weeks with an injury.

During his pre-game presser, Ten Hag confirmed that the English left-back will be fit enough to be in contention.

Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana are also expected to start after the pair seemed to pick up injuries during the international break.

Players who are definitely ruled out of action include Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen.

Rasmus Hojlund is facing a race against time to be fit enough for the clash at Goodison Park.

According to The Manchester Evening News, amidst the club’s ongoing injury crisis, Ten Hag has moved to offset the high number of absences by including academy players in the travelling contingent making its way to Merseyside.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Manchester United have had to draft youngsters into their squad for today’s vital Premier League fixture at Everton.”

“It is understood a few academy players have been added to the travelling squad and striker Joe Hugill could be included in a matchday squad for the first time amid the club’s ongoing injury crisis.”

“The academy players had been given a day off but were frantically contacted to report for possible first-team participation at the 11th hour.”

MEN adds that the most likely scenario is Hugill will have a place on the bench.

