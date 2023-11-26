Kobbie Mainoo produces midfield masterclass in Premier League debut vs. Everton



Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

As it stands, United are sixth in the table, just two points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur and a point above Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag’s men had four shots on target from their nine total cracks at goal. Everton managed a total of 24 shots but only six required Andre Onana to intervene.

The Red Devils had 49% possession in comparison to Everton’s slightly higher 51% share of the ball.

United put together 433 passes with a pass accuracy of 75%.

The Toffees strung just one pass less, with a success rate of 77%.

United’s most outstanding performer was undoubtedly Kobbie Mainoo. All eyes were on the youngster who was making his Premier League debut in a hostile environment, against an aggrieved Everton who were recently subjected to a 10-point reduction by the Premier League.

Mainoo did not disappoint.

During the time he was on the pitch, the 18-year-old won 100% of the tackles he put in. He also had a pass accuracy of 83% to his name.

The sensational 18-year-old touched the ball 57 times before coming off in the 72nd minute for Sofyan Amrabat.

He successfully delivered 34 of the 41 passes he attempted.

Mainoo was a defensive colossus. The Carrington academy graduate won an incredible five duels. He made three ball recoveries and came up with two crucial interceptions.

The Englishman embarked on three dribbles and completed two.

He found his teammates in two instances with his long ball attempts. Mainoo made one clearance and as many blocks.

Certainly, Mainoo has a bright future at Old Trafford if well-nurtured and taken care of. The sky is the limit for him.

