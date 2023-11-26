Man United loanee Brandon Williams impresses despite Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss to West Brom



Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams put up an impressive individual display despite his side, Ipswich Town, suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Goals in either half from Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana were enough to secure the win and clinch all three points for West Brom at their own home.

Williams started on the right side of a backline also consisting of Leif Davis, Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden.

The result has left Kieran McKenna’s men in second place in the Championship standings, three points adrift of table-leading Leicester City and seven points ahead of Leeds United.

It was only Ipswich’s second loss of the campaign.

During the time he was on the pitch, Williams made two crucial clearances.

He blocked one shot and made two key interceptions.

The United academy graduate came up with four tackles against the Baggies. He was dribbled past on three occasions – an aspect of the game he will undoubtedly be keen to improve on.

Williams won four of the eight ground duels he delved into.

Aerially, the Tractor Boys required Williams to contest two challenges in the air. He came out on top both times.

The 23-year-old won just a single foul. He registered 79 touches of the ball to his name.

Williams successfully delivered 51 of the 58 total passes he attempted, managing a pass success rate of 88%.

The defender tried to ping 7 long balls to his teammates. He found his target in four instances.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The United star is certainly enjoying life in England’s second flight. In 11 appearances in the Championship so far, Williams has scored two goals and kept four clean sheets.

