Man United’s Marcus Rashford spotted with ex-fiancée at posh restaurant for romantic date



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was spotted at a fancy restaurant in the company of his ex-fiancée, Lucia Loi, sparking rumours of a possible reunion between the pair.

Earlier this year, it was relayed that the couple had broken up.

Rashford and Lucia reportedly started dating at 15, when at Ashton on Mersey School, in Sale, Greater Manchester.

According to The Sun, Rashford hired out the entire cellar of a lavish French wine bar in Manchester that has a capacity of 18 people.

The newspaper explains that bottles of champagne at the establishment retail for about £950 a pop.

The Sun divulges that a source told them, “They were there for hours laughing and joking.”

“It’s a very nice place and he booked the whole of it for just the two of them.”

“He couldn’t stop smiling.”

The report further adds that Lucia was not wearing her engagement ring.

Back to the pitch and football matters, Rashford will be hoping to have some impact when United travel to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s Everton on Sunday.

There were fears the 26-year-old winger would not be fit after seemingly picking up an injury during the international break, but the issue is not thought to be serious. Rashford will almost certainly be available to Erik ten Hag for selection.

This term, the Carrington academy graduate has struggled for form. He has only managed one goal in 16 games across all competitions – his return has been a far cry from the prolific numbers he put up last season.

Ten Hag recently spoke to the media and expressed confidence that Rashford and other forwards in the attacking department will soon spark to life and start putting chances created for them in the back of the net.

