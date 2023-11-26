Manchester United plotting to raid Derby County for talented 16-year-old prospect Cruz Allen



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Derby County’s highly-rated prospect, Cruz Allen.

United have a long and rich history of bringing on board some of the best wonderkids from around the world before nurturing them to become potential world-class stars.

The Sun points out that Derby are bracing for competitive bids for the talented Allen, who is on the radar of elite Premier League clubs.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Newcastle are also admirers of the 16-year-old.

Should Erik ten Hag’s side beat their rivals and succeed in their efforts to add Allen to their ranks, ideally the player would join the under-18s setup.

At the moment, United’s under-18s are flying and boast some young stars with real potential of making it at the very highest level.

The side proved their mettle recently, in a dominant 5-1 win against Southampton in the PL Cup on Saturday.

On paper, it appears like Allen would be an astute addition to the under-18s.

In seven games this season, the Derby County youngster has managed an impressive three goals and as many assists – it’s easy to see why United are keen on securing his services for the future.

He is a Welsh international and has made four appearances for the country’s under-17 team.

Allen is just as formidable for his country as he is for the Rams’. In four competitive appearances, the United target has two goals to his name.

His current contract at Pride Park Stadium is set to expire at the end of June 2025. It would be hard for Derby to stand in Allen’s way if a Premier League club the size of United, Chelsea or Newcastle were to launch a concrete swoop in the near future.

