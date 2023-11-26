Match report: Bristol City Women 0-2 Manchester United Women

Manchester United Women have beaten bottom of the league Bristol City 2-0 as they got back to winning ways in the league.

It was a fight for Bristol from the start as Leah Galton and Geyse ran rings round the Robins defence.

Aspin chopped down Galton in the second minute but came off worse in the challenge and United couldn’t capitalise on the free kick.

Five minutes later, Geyse wriggled free of her defender and cut it back to Parris whose strike was well saved by Clark in the Bristol goal.

Again United came, Galton and Turner both denied by the gloves of Clark as she saved her team from falling behind in the first half.

Aspin succumbed to the earlier knock she had picked up and had to be stretchered off in the 26th minute.

The stoppage disrupted United’s rhythm and for a short time Bristol saw more possession.

Just before half-time Bristol had their best chance of the game but Earps got down low to stop a header from sneaking into the bottom corner.

United made the breakthrough in the second half as 50 minutes in Hinata Miyazawa bagged her first goal for the club. Her deflected strike from outside of the area wrong footed the keeper to break the deadlock.

Five minutes later and United doubled their lead as Ella Toone delivered a beautiful cross which Parris rose to head past Clark.

Toone had two assists now but wanted a goal herself, she found the net in the 63rd minute but it was ruled out for offside despite it coming off a Bristol defender last.

Two minutes later and she squared a ball to the onrushing Parris who slid and tapped it home but momentum kept pulling her forward and she collided nastily with the goal post.

Again the linesman’s flag was up but it was a tight call, it would be Parris’ last involvement of the game as she went off to receive treatment.

It was a dominant display from United who probably could’ve boasted a bigger scoreline if not for Clark’s heroics between the sticks.



Team: Earps, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Riviere, Zelem, Miyazawa (Ladd 67), Parris (Malard 67), Toone, Galton (Williams 77), Geyse (Garcia 78)