Match Report: Everton 0-3 Manchester United

Manchester United emphatically defeated Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

After just two minutes of play, the match already sparked to life when Alejandro Garnacho produced the most magical moment in United’s season to date.

Diogo Dalot’s cross soared toward the edge of the penalty box, where Garnacho struck a jaw-dropping overhead kick that sent the ball into the top right-hand corner.

On the 10-minute mark, Everton front man Dominic Calvert-Lewin came close to equalising when his well-struck grounded shot was saved by Andre Onana.

Luke Shaw showed his eagerness to make an impact in his first match back from injury as his long-range effort soared over the crossbar.

While Everton looked to up the pressure over the next 15 minutes, United’s defence remained vigilant, with Victor Lindelof landing an impressive tackle on Calvert-Lewin and Harry Maguire making three clearances.

After 30 minutes, Calvert-Lewin got on the end of a cross to direct a threatening header towards the United net which was impressively saved by Onana.

Moments later, the Cameroonian shot-stopper saved yet another Calvert-Lewin shot before diving to block the rebounded effort by Dwight McNeil.

Although the loose ball was goal-bound, Kobbie Mainoo was quick enough to make a diving clearance off the goal-line.

Five minutes from the break, Calvert-Lewin sent another glancing header goalwards, however, this time his effort flew over the bar.

Moments later, Idrissa Gueye’s shot flew past the post.

Clearly, United’s defence would need to become more compact should they hope to keep a clean sheet in this match.

Six minutes after the break, Anthony Martial went down in the box, appearing to be taken down by former United fullback Ashley Young.

While the referee booked Martial for diving, the VAR officials decided to take a closer look.

After assessing the foul in a touchline review, it was determined that it was in fact a foul, with Martial’s yellow card rescinded and a penalty being awarded.

Rather than regular spot-kick taker Bruno Fernandes, it was Marcus Rashford who stepped up to the penalty spot, slamming the ball into the top left corner to double United’s lead.

A few minutes later, Gueye drove in a threatening out-swinging shot from the edge of the box that Onana managed to save.

Both Shaw and Fernandes had their opportunities to take corner kicks after 60 minutes, however, Everton’s tight man-marking extinguished any danger that United posed.

When a threatening cross headed toward Calvert-Lewin just a few yards from the goalmouth, Maguire managed to force himself in front of the striker and deflect the ball back to Onana.

With 20 minutes to play, Diogo Dalot blocked a close-range shot from Abdoulaye Doucouré to deny the Toffees yet again.

Moments later, Rashford sprinted up the left flank and passed to Garnacho, whose shot from the right narrowly missed the goalpost.

72 minutes in, the excellent Kobbie Mainoo’s debut came to an end as he was taken off for Sofyan Amrabat.

Garnacho’s emphatic performance was also brought to an end as he came off for Facundo Pellistri.

Off a quick counter-attack, Fernandes flicked a through ball to Martial who gracefully chipped the ball past Jordan Pickford for United’s third goal of the evening.

Before the restart, Shaw was taken off for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With 13 minutes left to play, Vitaliy Mykolenko almost got Everton on the scoresheet when his shot grazed the bar.

In the 84th minute, goalscorer Martial was subbed off for Hannibal Mejbri.

Four minutes into six of added time, Lindelof cleared a shot off the line to maintain United’s clean sheet.

As the match drew to a close, United fans could rest easy that for the first time this season, their team put in a dominant performance to win by a margin of more than one goal.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Dalot, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay

Subs: Amrabat, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Mejbri