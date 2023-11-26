“They have to turn up”: Roy Keane sends message to Man United forwards after Everton display



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hailed his former club’s current attacking players for coming up with the goods against Everton.

United beat Everton by three goals to nothing at Goodison Park.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to secure the win and clinch all three points.

Before the game, United’s forwards had only managed one goal between them in the Premier League. The players in the attacking department were rightfully under heavy criticism and intense scrutiny for regularly failing to finish their chances.

Erik ten Hag previously expressed confidence that his forwards would eventually click and fire back to life. The manager certainly got his wish vs. the Toffees.

Keane spoke on Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News) and said, “You need your attacking players to turn up to give you that breathing space. I was critical at half-time of some of the attacking players.”

“You needed a bit more in terms of hold-up play, stretching them and that’s exactly what they’ve done [in the second half]. That’s what you need from your attacking players, people like Rashford, Martial, Garnacho.”

The legendary United captain added, “They get the big money, they have to turn up and produce goals. Man United this season defensively, for all their problems, haven’t been conceding a crazy amount of goals. Going forward has been their big problem.”

Keane further stated, “Today, when you get players taking chances, it’ll be a relief to the attacking players that they put the ball in the back of the net and it gives the whole club a lift.”

The 52-year-old gave his verdict on United’s penalty after Ashley Young was judged to have brought down Martial inside the box.

He pointed out that there was no question about the incident and the referee made the right call.

Keane opened up on Garnacho’s fantastic bicycle kick and waxed lyrical about the brilliant manner of its execution.

“Absolutely amazing. Brilliant – we had a great view of it behind as soon as he went up in the air. Really good movement, a great ball from [Victor] Lindelof, good run from Dalot. Obviously [Marcus] Rashford gets it, little ball down the side, very positive in the first few minutes. The ball goes in and we’re thinking ‘this is in.’”

Keane explained that he never managed to score such a goal during his playing days.

The Irishman divulged that while he is usually critical of goalkeepers, he could let Jordan Pickford off for that one.

