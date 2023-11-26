Youssouf Fofana: Fabrizio Romano addresses Man United’s interest in AS Monaco star



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that it’s still too early to determine whether Manchester United will make a concrete move for AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Fofana was being lined up as a replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

Before his injury, Casemiro’s decline in the middle of the park was quite evident.

The Brazilian has been linked to a transfer to the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

It was subsequently relayed that United would need to ward off significant competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in their efforts to sign Fofana.

Romano has given an update on the Red Devils’ pursuit of the 24-year-old.

According to the Italian journalist, “Youssouf Fofana is a name attracting interest at the moment, and I can reveal that Man Utd considered him as backup option for Sofyan Amrabat (who was their top target) in the summer.”

“I can’t mention specific clubs pursuing Fofana now, it’s too early, as this is more a move for the summer than for January as he’s a key player for Monaco.”

“I’m also told that PSG are not working to sign him, despite reports.”

As alluded to by Romano, Fofana is a crucial player for Monaco.

This term, he has played in every single Ligue 1 game for the Monegasque outfit, amassing an incredible 1055 minutes of competitive action under his belt.

In that period, Fofana has not scored a goal but has registered an impressive three assists.

The Frenchman’s contract at the Principality is set to expire at the end of the season, although Monaco retain the right to trigger a one-year extension – an option they may very well take up to protect Fofana’s value and get as much money from his sale as possible.

