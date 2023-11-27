Alejandro Garnacho included in BBC’s Premier League Team of the Week

Manchester United’s secured an impressive three points on Sunday, beating a fired up Everton side by three goals to nil at Goodison Park.

The game was played against a fiery backdrop with the home faithful vehemently protesting against the unprecedented ten point deduction handed out by the Premier League for breaking Profit and Sustainability rules.

However, United managed the atmosphere well, largely down to taking the lead just past the two minute mark through an Alejandro Garnacho wonder goal.

When Diogo Dalot lofted in a deep cross into the Everton box, there looked to be no immediate danger to Jordan Pickford’s goal.

However, Garnacho had other ideas, scurrying back to get into position in order to leap into the Merseyside sky and unleash an unstoppable bicycle kick into the top corner.

It was an absurd goal that silenced the home fans and allowed United to gain control of what looked like an extremely tricky fixture on paper.

The Goal of the Season contender was a carbon copy of Wayne Rooney’s famous winner in the Manchester Derby over a decade ago and was enough to earn Garnacho a place in Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week.

Technically, Garnacho’s effort arguably trumped Rooney’s, a goal which Sir Alex Ferguson described as the “greatest goal” he’s ever seen.

The occasion of Rooney’s strike outweighs yesterday’s but there is no question Garnacho’s strike will be a contender for the coveted Puskas award come the end of the season.

Outside of the goal, it wasn’t the Argentine’s greatest performance but the quality of the strike meant there was no way he could have been left out of the selected XI.

Garnacho was the better of United’s front three who curiously all managed to get on the score sheet despite not enjoying the best of individual games.

Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo were all unfortunate to miss out on Crooks’ team, with the trio United’s best players on the day.

Crooks’ team was heavily influenced by Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool as Ederson, Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland were joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the line up.

Jamaal Lascelles made up a back three with Michael Olise and Anthony Gordon chosen as wing backs. Mohammed Kudus and Declan Rice made up the midfield with João Pedro making up the front line after his brace for Brighton.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for more of the same from Garnacho and his teammates with United facing a daunting run of pre-Christman fixtures, starting with the must-win trip to Turkey to save their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.