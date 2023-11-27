Chris Sutton labels Garnacho’s goal the “greatest overhead kick of all time”

Former Premier League striker, turned pundit, Chris Sutton, has labelled Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder strike as the “greatest overhead kick of all time”.

Writing in the The Daily Mail , the former Blackburn forward claimed, “just like that, we’ve now witnessed the game’s greatest overhead kick”.

“It cannot be beaten in terms of technique or execution” exuded the former attacker.

The pundit reeled off a list of great names such as Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo but none of their awe-inspring overhead kick goals can compete with the young Argentinian’s, in his view.

In fact, he claims Rooney’s is nowhere near as good as he actually “shinned” it. The all time leading Manchester United goalscorer may have something to say about that.

Sutton admitted that he had tried the acrobatic effort in his career but he “knew my limitations as a striker. I’d sooner head home than pretend I was some sort of trapeze artist”.

The former Celtic attacker was also highly impressed by the timing of the goal. Sutton was left spell-bound not only by the technique but also by the fact the United starlet pulled it off in the third minute of the game or even had the confidence to try it.

He exclaimed that “it’s a spur-of-the-moment thing” and you do not prepare these sort of things on the training pitch.

The BBC Radio 5 Live co-commentator also stated that Garnacho’s confidence must be through the roof and he earned doing the famous Ronaldo ‘siuuu’ celebration.

The former Premier League player also amusingly claimed that he is clearly not the biggest Manchester United fan but even he was excited by the incredible effort.

The pundit finishes his article by exclaiming “make room on your mantlepiece, Mr Garnacho. The Premier League Goal of the Season award is heading your way in May”.

It will take an absolute legendary goal between now and the end of the season to prove Sutton wrong.