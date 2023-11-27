Galatasaray duo set to be fit for the visit of Manchester United in the Champions League this week

Manchester United continue their daunting set of pre-Christmas fixtures with the must-win Champions League game against Galatasary on Wednesday.

United travel to Turkey knowing anything less than three points will end their participation in this year’s competition after a disastrous start to the group stage campaign.

Three losses in their four games have left United behind the eight ball in Europe and needing to win their final two fixtures to qualify for the knockout phase.

Galatasaray are the team currently occupying the second qualification spot with tournament favourites Bayern Munich already safely through with games to spare.

The Turks will be in a confident mood after beating United at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture, a game in which United led twice before inexplicably finishing on the losing side.

As reported by Sport Witness, the home side will be further buoyed by the news that two of their key players are set to be passed fit for Wednesday.

Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakci are in contention for United’s visit, with the pair likely to start the game for team joint top of the Turkish league.

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Sanchez was substituted during the weekend over Alanyaspor with Bardakci missing the game altogether.

The duo have formed a strong partnership at the heart of Galatasaray’s defence this season and manager Okan Buruk will be delighted to have them available.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, is sweating on the fitness of Rasmus Hojlund, who missed the weekend win at Everton and has been United’s main threat in Europe this season, scoring five in his four appearances.

Erik ten Hag will also be without last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford after the forward’s controversial red card picked up in Copenhagen on matchday four.

United will need all of their experience and quality if they are to return to Manchester with three points but know that anything less will see them knocked out of the competition at the earliest opportunity.