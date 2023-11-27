“He has to make his own name”: Arturo Vidal slams Alejandro Garnacho for imitating Cristiano Ronaldo celebration



Former Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has slammed Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho for mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration after his wonder goal vs. Everton.

United eased past Everton in a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Garnacho opened the score in the third minute with a certain goal-of-the-season contender.

Diogo Dalot put in a brilliant high cross inside the box, which Garnacho acrobatically connected with in stunning fashion with a bicycle kick effort. He sent the ball flying into the back of the net, well beyond the reach of the helpless Jordan Pickford who couldn’t do much.

Garnacho’s goal earned him praise from supporters, the media, Erik ten Hag and even his teammates.

Gary Neville explained that it was arguably the best goal he had ever seen live and even indicated that it was much better than Wayne Rooney’s bicycle-kick goal against Manchester City in 2011.

Roy Keane was in agreement with Neville and joined in giving Garnacho his much-deserved plaudits.

Garnacho chose to celebrate his goal by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘siuuuu’ celebration. The United academy graduate is of course a big fan of Ronaldo and has on multiple occasions named the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as his career idol.

Speaking on his Twitch account, Athletico Paranaense star Vidal ripped into Garnacho for choosing to copy Ronaldo.

The Chilean footballer said, “The only bad thing or what I didn’t understand is why he celebrates like Cristiano.”

“He has to make his own name. He is an already great player. It’s good that he is his idol, respect for that, but then he has to make his name.”

Vidal further stated, “How are you going to celebrate a goal and remember it? I don’t know, celebrate it another way. But it was a great goal, it was a great goal.”

Garnacho will be looking to build on the confidence gained to score again when United travel to Istanbul to take on Galatasaray in the Champions League.

