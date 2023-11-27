History-makers: Manchester United become first Premier League side to hit 500 clean sheets



Manchester United achieved a major milestone after their comfortable win against Everton.

United cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Toffees at Goodison Park. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to take home all three points.

At times, Sean Dyche’s men piled pressure on the Red Devils and even came close to scoring a few times.

United had to be defensively resolute against an Everton side who were on a mission after they suffered a 10-point deduction brought against them by the Premier League.

Andre Onana needed to come up with one or two crucial saves that denied Everton.

On one occasion, the goalkeeper made a brilliant save to stop a superb effort from Idrissa Gueye who attempted a long-range shot.

The clean sheet at Goodison Park was Onana’s fifth of the season – the joint-most in England’s top flight.

After a tough start to life at Old Trafford, the Cameroonian seems to now be enjoying his football and is certainly showing why Ten Hag went above and beyond to secure his services from Inter Milan in the summer.

United have now gone 312 minutes in the Premier League without conceding – currently the best return. It’s certainly a testament to the Cameroonian’s mentality as well as the solidity the defenders ahead of him have provided in recent games.

Even more significant is that the 20-time English champions’ clean sheet against Everton was the club’s 500th in the Premier League.

United are the only team in the country to achieve this incredible feat.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea come the closest with 476 clean sheets.

Liverpool (460), Arsenal (456), Everton (361) and Manchester City (351) round off the top five respectively.

For Ten Hag and his players, attention now shifts to a must-win Champions League clash in Turkey against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

