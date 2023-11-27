Manchester United face major competition for Goncalo Inacio’s signature

Manchester United have been continuously linked to defenders since the close of the summer transfer and well-known journalist, Ben Jacobs, has reported an update.

The Red Devils have been linked with copious defenders with The Peoples Person reporting recently that the most credible links are those of Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Despite a positive 3-0 away win against Everton last night and a highly credible 15 points from the last 18 available in the league, the season has been somewhat of a rollercoaster for the Mancunian side.

Poor performances in the Champions League and an early Carabao Cup exit have been coupled with a defensive injury crisis with Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans missing large amounts of gametime. Raphael Varane has also seemingly fallen out of favour and has been linked with moves to Germany or back to France in the January or summer window. Therefore, Harry Maguire has been an unlikely hero as he has been a mainstay of the United defence in their recent upturn in form.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely Erik ten Hag will be happy to maintain Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first choice centre-back pairing for much longer, hence the links to other defensive targets.

It has been suggested that Inacio could be that target according to givemesport.com. The website claims that “the young defender has a £52.5m release clause, meaning United can prise him away from the Portuguese club if they cough up the cash”.

Ben Jacobs has stated that Inacio is certainly on United’s list but “there is Premier League competition for him as well from several clubs”. The football writer also claims it is likely Tottenham Hotspur will make a move for the player.

Jacobs states that the Old Trafford outfit needs to find the balance of what they want to do this January window and whether or not they want to be aggressive in the window or wait until the summer, as they typically do.

He states their decision is down to “depth and due to the fact they can’t really afford to miss out on Champions League football versus finding the right name and waiting until the summer.”

The Portuguese defender certainly has a growing reputation in the game. Talent scout, Jacek Kulig, has recently labelled him a “complete player”.

Gonçalo Inácio – Primeira Liga 22/23: ☑️18 games

☑️2 assists

☑️87 passes per 90

☑️90% pass accuracy

☑️1.2 tackles per 90

☑️1.5 interceptions per 90

☑️2.2 clearances per 90

☑️66% of aerial duels won

☑️58% of all duels won 21 years of age. Complete CB. Alcochete's Finest. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/McVtmAYnTw — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 10, 2023

Interestingly, Jacobs also asserts that Edmond Tapsoba’s name will continue to crop up as the winter window edges closer.

Tapsoba has already been linked to Man United before, most notably during the summer transfer window when it seemed Harry Maguire was on his way to West Ham. However, the player from Burkina Faso, has continued to be linked to a move to Manchester United or another English club. The Peoples Person has reported though that high-flying Bayer Leverkusen have no interest in selling the player until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford side clearly want a defender, and Goncalo Inacio may just be that man. However, whether the club opt to make a move in January or the summer, they will inevitably face stiff competition for the player’s signature. Hopefully the appeal of Old Trafford will be too much for the Portuguese star to turn down.