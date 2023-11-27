Manchester United preparing to recall Charlie McNeill from disastrous loan spell



Manchester United’s academy did the team proud on Sunday as they eased their way to a 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Selling multiple youth team stars in the summer might have shown manager Erik ten Hag in poor light but the fact is he gives opportunities to the youngsters but only if they earn it.

Alejandro Garnacho scored possibly the goal of the season with a perfectly-timed overhead kick while Kobbie Mainoo excelled in his first-ever start in the league.

McNeill’s difficult loan

Both have shown that the manager does trust the youth. This season has also seen Hannibal Mejbri play multiple games in midfield while Dan Gore also made his debut for the first team during the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

Another academy graduate who had made his first team debut under the Dutchman is Charlie McNeill, who came on as a substitute in the Europa League last season.

This summer, he was not part of the pre-season squad as a loan move was in the works and the 20-year-old subsequently earned a move to League One side Stevenage.

His loan spell began in promising fashion as the striker scored on his debut but has managed to play only three games so far this season, totaling 163 minutes of action.

As per The Manchester Evening News, United are not too pleased with how the temporary spell is going and are set to activate the break clause in January and bring him back to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United are planning to recall Charlie McNeill from his loan at Stevenage in the January transfer window. McNeill signed for Stevenage on a season-long loan in September, but he’s made just three appearances.

“The Manchester Evening News understands he will be recalled due to his lack of game time. The striker has struggled for minutes at Stevenage despite making a bright start and the break clause in his loan will be activated.”

Mcneill to be recalled

All loanees usually have a break clause included in their contracts with United monitoring their performances before deciding whether it needs to be triggered or not.

The report mentions that once the England U-16 international is back at Carrington, another loan move might be arranged after discussions.

Last season, McNeill had earned a loan move to Newport County in League Two and had made 20 appearances while scoring twice. It was thought that he would kick on this season but it has not worked out so far.

Currently, United are struggling for goals and injuries and there might be a surprise place on offer if the FA Youth Cup winner can sufficiently impress upon his return.