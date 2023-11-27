Roy Keane blasts Erik ten Hag for praising Bruno Fernandes’ decision to hand Marcus Rashford the penalty

Manchester United returned to action with an impressive 3-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The game will be remembered for an outstanding Alejandro Garnacho strike that opened the scoring and set United on their way to their best performance of the season so far.

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s tally before Anthony Martial’s cool finish killed the game off with just over ten minutes remaining.

Rashford confidently scored from the penalty spot after being handed the responsibility by captain Bruno Fernandes who recognised the need for a boost in the forward’s confidence.

Erik ten Hag praised Fernandes for the gesture but former United captain Roy Keane wasn’t impressed with the manager’s words of praise.

As reported by the Mirror, Keane curiously took issue with Ten Hag for praising his captain, labelling it as “absolute rubbish”.

“He’s giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty. Absolute b***** rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that,” blasted Keane.

It was a change of tact from Keane who had previously praised United’s forwards for winning the game that looked like a potential banana skin.

Keane was also quick to remind United that despite the solid showing at Goodison, they were still way behind the leading lights in the league and need to improve.

“Manchester United are sixth now – if you went back a few years, if you were sixth you’d be embarrassed.

“But obviously they seem happy with sixth. They have a long way to go. Manchester United have to be competing with the best teams,” he said.

Despite Keane’s pessimism, yesterday’s win means Ten Hag’s troops have now won five of their last six in the league, leaving them just six points off the top of the table.

United’s next league game will see them travel to Newcastle in what will be another acid test away from home, with Eddie Howe’s side in good form after dismantling Chelsea by four goals to one on Saturday.