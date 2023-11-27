“You just think wow!”: Ian Wright waxes lyrical about Kobbie Mainoo after “composed” display vs. Everton



Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for his midfield masterclass against Everton at Goodison.

Erik ten Hag’s men managed to run out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Alongside Garnacho who grabbed a wonder goal, Mainoo also stole the headlines.

The youngster made his first start in the Premier League and did not disappoint. He was brilliant in almost every aspect of his game in the middle of the park.

After the final whistle, Gary Neville praised the 18-year-old and even indicated that he looked better than his midfield partners Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, who have hundreds of Premier League appearances under their belts.

Mainoo played for 71 minutes before he was taken off for Sofyan Amrabat.

The youngster’s impressive performance was not lost on Wright.

The 60-year-old said on the Wrighty’s House podcast, “That performance from Mainoo by the way!”

“I remember seeing him in pre-season, you could just see his level with his calmness, maturity and passing, you just think wow!”

“In every aspect of his game and how played he looked like a senior pro, he made all the right decisions, and he was brilliant.”

Wright added, “He came into a big game for United and had a midfield performance of that level, to play with that composure was so impressive.”

Hopefully, Mainoo’s exploits at Goodison Park provide a platform for him to get a run of games and make his mark in the United team.

As the Red Devils prepare to travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in a must-win Champions League clash, Mainoo will undoubtedly be in contention to be included in the starting XI.

