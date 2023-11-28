Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveals Wilfried Zaha’s role in improving his defensive game ahead of clash vs. Galatasaray



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admitted that former Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha played a big part in helping him become a defensive monster.

Wan-Bissaka has his critics but one thing almost everyone can agree on is that he is almost second to none in one-vs-one scenarios.

The United star came on as a second half substitute during his side’s 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag preferred to name Diogo Dalot in the starting XI ahead of Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman will certainly be hoping to get the nod when the Red Devils take on Galatasaray on Wednesday in a must-win Champions League affair in Istanbul.

Wan-Bissaka may possibly see himself come up against the tricky Zaha who moved to Galatasaray from Palace during the summer transfer window.

Ahead of the clash, Wan-Bissaka spoke to club media and said, “We’re still in contact. When I saw the draw, I thought about it. I’m happy for him to go out there and he’s playing well for them now. I think he’s enjoying it.”

“He’ll just be looking forward to the competition in that different league and also in the Champions League. You know, even from when I was training with him at Palace, I respected him a lot. That was the battle we had. That helped me as a player as well.”

“You just never know with him, on what day, and you have just got to be prepared.”

The 26-year-old added, “Obviously, you just play your own game and, all that comes, you deal with it then.”

Wan-Bissaka’s solidity and defensive prowess could certainly come in hand against Zaha’s skills and quick feet.

During the first leg match at Old Trafford, Dalot struggled to contain Zaha who got on the score sheet.

The Ivorian of course had a stint at United between 2013 and 2015. He made only four appearances for the 20-time English champions before moving back to Selhurst Park, from where Sir Alex Ferguson signed him.

Zaha was Sir Alex’s last recruit before the legendary Scot retired.

