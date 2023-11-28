Academy stars Finley McAllister, Dan Gore spotted in the away end



Manchester United had to overcome a raucous Goodison Park atmosphere on Sunday but they did it in style in the end with a comfortable 3-0 win.

The club’s famed academy made all the difference on the night as Alejandro Garnacho silenced the home crowd with an acrobatic overhead kick, a worthy candidate for one of the Premier League’s top goals.

The reactions of the players said it all as they were all left astounded by what they had seen from the Argentine.

Academy stars dazzle

They all rushed towards the winger who emulated his idol and United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in his style of celebration.

On a day when the headlines will rightfully be claimed by the Argentina international, it was academy sensation Kobbie Mainoo who produced the most complete performance.

The 18-year-old covered every blade of grass and excelled in the defensive midfield role, earning the praise of his manager and skipper after the game.

Another Carrington product Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet after he converted a penalty after being handed the opportunity by Bruno Fernandes.

Great to see both Finley McAllister & Dan Gore in the crowd today at Goodison Park no doubt supporting their academy team mates, I know that McAllister is a regular at away games I’ve seen the lad a few times at different aways, this is the United way. Youth Courage Success #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BqDktfHE0a — Benjamin Brazil (@bennymufc) November 26, 2023

Erik ten Hag, who was in the stands after being suspended for the game, jumped out of his seat in excitement after the wonder goal from Garnacho and there were two more from the club who could not contain their excitement.

In a picture that has circulated on social media, academy youngsters Finley McAllister & Dan Gore were spotted celebrating with the away fans.

Academy stars watch their mates in action

The U-18 skipper is often times seen in the away end and he is a boyhood fan of the club while Gore has already made his first team debut this season.

Despite their impressive rise through the ranks, both still remain fans at heart and that is something United have always enjoyed over their contemporaries.

United’s academy stars and senior stars are often spotted with the away fans and it shows the close-knit relationship the players share with the fans.

In the past, Rashford’s debut was enjoyed by then-United academy star Dean Henderson who was celebrating with the Mancunian after his brace.