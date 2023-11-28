Alejandro Garnacho makes a fan’s day with huge gesture



Alejandro Garnacho can do no wrong these days.

After his audacious overhead kick propelled Manchester United to victory over Everton, he is the darling of United fans on the pitch.

Going by his recent gestures, he is already a fan favourite for his acts off the pitch too.

In a video posted on Twitter that is going viral, Garnacho’s heartwarming gesture is making fans swoon.

In the video, Garnacho stops his car to greet a young fan and engage in a conversation with him.

To the kid’s surprise, the Argentine hands him the boots he played in, and scored that goal in, to the fan.

Furthermore, he signed the boots in what would remain an unforgettable moment for the fan whose day was made.

Alejandro Garnacho, what a guy!

The kid could be seen crying tears of happiness after the player left, with Garnacho’s gesture clearly having made someone a fan of his for life.

Even for the club, this is a nice bit of positive viral news in a campaign that has seen more breaking news of the other kind.

Garnacho, who was brought from Atletico Madrid for a huge bargain fee, is proving to be a huge asset for the club on and off the field.

Now established as an undisputed first-team starter, the sky seems to be the limit for the youngster who was thrilling supporters in the U18s FA Youth Cup as recently as 2021.

Fans will next see the budding superstar against Galatasaray on Wednesday as United seek to salvage their Champions League campaign with a win away in daunting Turkish conditions.

