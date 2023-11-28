Antony and Rasmus Hojlund back in travelling squad for Galatasaray contest



Manchester United secured a 3-0 win against Everton after the resumption of club football after the year’s last international break but tougher challenges lie in wait.

None more so than their next game against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday which is a do-or-die clash.

United need to win in order to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive after a horrendous start to their European campaign.

Travelling squad named

Manager Erik ten Hag will need a top-class performance from his team if they are to secure three points from their clash in Istanbul, which is sure to be in front of a raucous crowd baying for blood.

The Dutch manager has named a 22-man travelling squad for their match at RAMS Stadium in Istanbul.

This does not include Marcus Rashford who is suspended for the tie after picking up a red card in the previous game against Copenhagen.

The Everton clash saw academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo shine and both are included in the travelling squad.

United have suffered from numerous injuries this season and the manager has also named fellow academy graduates Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore and Joe Hugill as part of the squad.

In good news, both Antony and Rasmus Hojlund are among the players travelling to Turkey. The Brazilian had suffered a knock in training while the Dane had suffered a knock in the clash against Luton Town.

Luke Shaw who recently returned from injury and made his comeback against the Toffees is also included.

Do-or-die clash

Both were absent from the last matchday squad and United are in dire need of goals with the Red Devils scoring the least number of goals among the top 12 sides in the Premier League.

United’s return to Europe’s premier competition has seen them lose three out of their four games, conceding 11 goals in the process — the third-most among 32 teams in the competition.

United lost their away tie against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen while the Turkish giants defeated them at Old Trafford to compound Ten Hag’s woes.

TRAVELLING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Joe Hugill, Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri.