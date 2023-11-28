Bayern Munich could abandon Raphael Varane pursuit in favour of Barcelona star

Bayern Munich may end their pursuit of Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane depending on the availability of another newly announced transfer target.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Bundesliga giants conducted internal discussions over the possibility of launching a bid for the French defender, with Florian Plettenberg claiming that United informed Bayern that a January transfer is a possibility.

❗️Excl. News #Varane: Internally, FC Bayern has considered the 30 y/o. Discussions took place. Internal opinion: interesting but currently unrealistic because of his salary. It's not a hot topic yet, but he remains under observation in the next weeks. ➡️ Bayern informed that… pic.twitter.com/LimPXOMxgB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 20, 2023

Varane’s relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag came under fire in October when it was suggested that the World Cup winner was growing frustrated due to his constant exclusion from the starting 11.

Given his lack of game time between his injury setbacks and Ten Hag’s tactical decisions, it was later reported that Varane was in the process of determining whether or not he would remain at United.

Ultimately, it appears as if the 30 year old will look to remain at United, with The Athletic claiming that Varane remains committed to the club.

Should this report be true, it may have come at just the right time given that Bayern may be retreating from their pursuit of the centre-back.

Although Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is still believed to be interested in the player, Varane’s poor injury record and €17 million salary could dissuade the Bavarian giants from making a move.

Instead, Bayern could be shifting their sights to a younger alternative.

Florian Plettenberg announced on X yesterday that Bayern are targeting FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo.

❗️News Ronald #Araújo: FC Bayern is very interested – confirmed ✔️ ➡️ Bayern is monitoring him for two years

➡️ 24 y/o is keen on Bayern‘s interest as the club has inquired about him

➡️ Now, Tuchel wants him too … But the same as with Tomiyasu & Varane: It’s very unlikely for… pic.twitter.com/34yaIhQnr7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 27, 2023

With both Tuchel and Araujo believed to be interested in a deal, it’s just Barca that has to be contended with, as the La Liga giants appear determined to keep the 24 year old at the club.

Also on Bayern’s radar is Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

With Varane seemingly content to remain at United, Ten Hag will hope that reports linking the player to Bayern subside, particularly as the pursuit of Araujo gets underway.