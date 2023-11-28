Bruno Fernandes says criticism of his captaincy style is unfair



Bruno Fernandes says tomorrow’s Champions League match against Galatasaray is the kind he dreamed of as a child.

The United skipper was speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s crunch game in Turkey, which is a must-win if his side wants to stay in the competition.

“Obviously for us it’s really important to be in the competition, we want to be in the middle of the best clubs in Europe,” he said.

“It’s obviously disappointing if we don’t go through, but I’m not thinking on that at the moment. I’m just focused on the game against Galatasaray because the only way we can go through is by beating Galatasaray and going to the last game with a chance to go through.

“So our focus at the moment is on winning this game.

“The atmosphere will be intense but as a kid you enjoy and you want to be in this kind of stages, big stadiums, big atmospheres so you just have to enjoy the challenge.

Attention then turned to his captaincy style and what he thought about the criticism from fans about it.

“No, obviously you don’t like to be criticised but at the same time I have to do what I think is the best for the team,” he responded.

“It’s normal since I arrived at the club, when I first arrived, because you’re doing something different, it’s all flowers, but after those first games … the expectations are always higher and higher.

“Not keeping the same number on assists or goals sometimes is a problem for me in the criticism because they’re going to take from there, now it’s the captaincy, so they’re gonna focus on that.

“But I am open and so far everyone is pretty happy with my leadership,” he said.

Fernandes was also asked about Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder-goal, an overhead kick, against Everton.

“We expect moments like that from Garnacho, he’s a special kind of talent that can have moments like that to help us win games,” he said.

“Pellistri’s also capable to do it, Rasmus [Hojlund] is also capable.”

The skipper was asked if it is true that Garnacho has been training overhead kicks.

“I don’t know if he’s been training that but it’s probably not very good for his back!” he laughed.

He was then asked if he thought Garnacho could become one of the best players in the world.

“I’m more happy for his work off the ball against Everton, it was for me the best game he has done until now, he was amazing on that,” he replied.

“When he puts together that with his qualities to score goals and help the team up front, he’s gonna be such a good player.

“He’s already a great player, but for his age and talent, he can be much better than he is already.”

United’s match in Turkey kicks off at 17.45 GMT tomorrow.

