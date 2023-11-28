“Crazy performance”: Rio Ferdinand says Man United have been crying out for a star like Kobbie Mainoo



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hailed Kobbie Mainoo following his stellar performance against Everton on Sunday and indicated that he is just the type of player the club has been lacking.

Mainoo was the surprise inclusion in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI at Goodison Park.

The Carrington academy graduate was named in a midfield trio also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

United ran out 3-0 winners against Everton, courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

After the final whistle, Gary Neville lauded Mainoo for outshining his senior teammates on his first Premier League start.

Recently, ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright also waxed lyrical about Mainoo and his abilities.

Ferdinand has became the latest TV pundit and former player to single out the promising 18-year-old for praise.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, Ferdinand said, “I don’t know how they gave the Man of the Match [award] elsewhere. 18 years old, especially centre midfield, very rarely do you see a composed performance like that. Away from home it’s crash, bang, wallop at Everton at Goodison [Park] under the circumstances they went there.”

“The way he was dropping in between the centre-backs, not even getting it and bopping it one or two touch, he was getting it, taking touches, drifting by people or away from people, away from the challenge and the press, and then releasing it.”

“That’s what these centre-backs and goalkeeper have been waiting for – someone who can alleviate that pressure and beat that press.”

Ferdinand added, “I thought about it the other day, 18-year-olds coming into the first team in the Premier League who gave performances like that… [Cesc] Fabregas? I’m not saying he [Mainoo] is as good as these guys, there have been more explosive but I’m talking about composure. This was a crazy performance.”

Mainoo will be hoping that his display vs Everton will ultimately be enough for Ten Hag to give him yet another start against Galatasaray on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Ferdinand, went on to imply that Mainoo should keep his place in the team even ahead of Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, who has not really impressed since coming in during the summer.

