David Ornstein gives huge Manchester United takeover update as Glazers drag the process



Since it was all but confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be taking over 25% of Manchester United and sporting control to go with it, fans have been in an anticipatory mood.

However, in true Glazer fashion, the official announcement still hasn’t arrived.

Now, David Ornstein, in an interview with NBC Sports, has given some important updates on the process and the personnel associated with it.

Ornstein says that fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a sale going through this week, as “lawyers take time, Glazers take time”.

He added that there are no serious concerns about the process though, which is still ongoing and expected to proceed smoothly, just with time.

He went on to some personnel-related decisions that could come with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival.

Ratcliffe favourite Sir Jean Claude Blanc is expected to become the United CEO in the worst-kept secret about United’s new management so far.

In a blow to United’s plans in the winter window, Ornstein also said that even though their bid is expected to be ratified before January, it’s too soon to be handing them executive powers.

Therefore, INEOS will only come in January in an advisory capacity and won’t take firm decisions, or execute them.

Finally, a big name was ruled out by Ornstein from the Sporting Director race.

Former Liverpool man Michael Edwards, the architect of their modern team, was touted as a potential name to watch out for by many outlets.

However, Ornstein has now confirmed that Edwards is expected to refuse the Sporting Director job because he is looking for a sole football CEO/director job that covers a much larger remit.

In that scenario, Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman are expected to lead the race.

