Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund and Antony are available for Man United’s trip to Galatasaray



Erik ten Hag says says Rasmus Hojlund and Antony will return for Manchester United against Galatasaray tomorrow.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the game the boss was asked if they could start and replied:

“They are in the squad.”

The manager was also asked if he thinks his United side has improved since the Turkish side beat them at Old Trafford last month.

“I think so yeah, but probably it will be the same for Galatasaray, but I think we’ve improved. It’s good progress,” he said.

“We’re stepping up. We’re more stable … definitely there’s a big difference from the first moment we played them.”

Asked if he was concerned that United had struggled away from home in Europe, he replied:

“Last year we couldn’t win away from home, that was an issue, now we can’t win at home, so now we win away games and now you bring up we don’t win away games in Europe, ah, we know we can do it, we are confident because the last games away from home, in the league, also very hostile, we did very well, calm and composed.

“This team also last year in Barcelona. So we know how to deal with it and tomorrow we’ll be very confident on the pitch.”

A reporter asked whether not rising to provocation would be important.

“Absolutely,” Ten Hag replied.

“You have to stay calm in your head and don’t get too emotional. You need the emotion but you have to control it.

“You don’t give them anything, you don’t give the referee as well, that moment they’re going to take, so you have to stay away from such moments.

“We know how to deal with it, you have to play confident.

“It’s not important how well our opponent is playing, it’s important how we are playing.”

The match in Istanbul is an early kick-off tomorrow at 17.45 GMT.