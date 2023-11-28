Erik ten Hag offers advice to Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri ahead of Galatasaray match



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking about two young breakthrough stars in his side, Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri.

Mainoo made his Premier League debut against Everton on Sunday and was probably the best player on the pitch, while Pellistri offered another competent cameo when coming off the bench to replace Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag was facing questions from the press ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League match against Galatasaray and was asked about 18-year old Mainoo and specifically whether he had any concerns over playing him in such a hostile atmosphere as that awaiting them in Istanbul.

“No, we don’t have fear and if players are good enough, they’re old enough, he replied.

“We’re very pleased with his performance [against Everton]. But that’s one performance. You have to do it on a consistent basis.

“But Kobbie knows that, he’s so mature and we are confident he will do it.

“But firstly you have to prove, we all have to prove, you’re only as good as your last game.”

Asked what he says to a young player like Mainoo at this stage in his development, Ten Hag replied:

“Enjoy it, keep the focus, don’t get distracted from things next to football. You have to focus on your game, on your performance, and get the right levels in.”

Attention then turned to Pellistri.

Marcus Rashford is suspended for tomorrow’s match after a dubious sending off against FC Copenhagen. Ten Hag mentioned in the presser that Antony will be back in the squad after missing the Everton game, but he was asked about the young Uruguayan and whether he was able to step up in Rashford’s absence.

“For Pella, he also has to make now a step now from bench player, often coming in and having a very good impact, to starting XI player,” Ten Hag replied.

“We will see how quick the process will go.”

Kick off in Istanbul is at 17.45 GMT tomorrow.

