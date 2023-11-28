Four-time Champions League-winning coach Carlo Ancelotti has an offer on the table from Manchester United

It has been reported that four-time Champions League winning coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has an offer from Manchester United.

This is according to Spanish journalist, Arancha Rodriguez, who was giving an interview on El Partidazo de COPE radio station.

The journalist opened her segment by claiming that after a few calls, she was able to reveal a nugget of information about the legendary Italian coach.

It was of course mentioned that Ancelotti has an offer on the table from the Brazilian national team at the end of this season. It must be one of the worst kept secrets in football that the Brazilian authorities have been chasing the trophy-laden manager for some time now, especially as the South Americans have made a terrible start to their World Cup qualification campaign.

However, Rodriguez was not content to only mention Brazil but also teased the radio presenters that another team in England were interested in the services of the former Chelsea manager.

The presenters naturally guessed Everton again, and the journalist playfully commented, “bigger than Everton”.

They guessed again, Chelsea, and the sports journalist retorted that the side plays in red. Eventually, the COPE team guessed Manchester United and she affirmed with an “exactly!”

The pundits then excitedly reacted by speculating about the coach working with the hotly discussed Alejandro Garnacho, after his world-class strike versus Everton.

The radio hosts also commented on a potential reunion of Casemiro and Raphael Varane with their former coach at Old Trafford.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE 😳 "Ancelotti no solo tiene la oferta de Brasil encima de la mesa" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "Tiene una oferta de un equipo inglés que viste de rojo" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/fjmSBBx1lv — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 27, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti has an incredible C.V. which has seen him manage all over Europe, landing 25 trophies in the process. Most strikingly, the Italian has won four Champions League titles, which means he is the most successful coach in the history of the European Cup. The highly successful coach has also won league titles in five different countries for AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG.

The 63 year old is sixth on the all-time list of managerial trophies and he was awarded the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year in 2021/22 and the European Coach of the Year in 2003.

To tie in with COPE reports, The Peoples Person has previously reported on the Red Devil’s supposed interest in the manager should Erik ten Hag depart the club in the future. It was stated back in October that United had made a verbal offer to Ancelotti as they were dismayed with the start the side had made to the season.

However, the Italian was said to not be interested in a move back to England and he was actually keen to stay at Real Madrid. Nonetheless, the Brazil job was said to be a concrete possibility should the Italian leave the Spanish capital.

Since those dark early October days, Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a revival of form with the team winning five out of six Premier League games and his team have improved defensively despite continuous injuries.

More crucially, it has been reported here that the probable new part-owners, INEOS, seem to be happy with the work the Dutch coach is doing and see him as an integral part of the future of the club.

The truth of the matter is most likely that the Red Devils are happy with Ten Hag as coach but will always put out feelers for managers just in case things change rapidly. A coach as successful as Ancelotti would attract the attention of any club serious about winning trophies.