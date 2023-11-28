Jean-Clair Todibo: Tottenham Hotspur join race for Man United target as January price is set



Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign OGC-Nice star and reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo was heavily linked to United during the 2023 summer transfer window but a move never materialized.

His signing was hugely dependent on Harry Maguire’s exit. United accepted a bid from West Ham for Maguire but when the Englishman’s proposed switch to the Hammers collapsed, an Old Trafford transfer for Todibo also never get over the line.

Nevertheless, it’s understood that the Red Devils are still keen on adding the Frenchman to their ranks with the recruitment of defensive reinforcements high on Erik ten Hag’s agenda for the upcoming windows.

Todibo is currently enjoying an incredible season with Nice who are leading Ligue 1 ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Standard, Ten Hag’s side will need to be wary of Tottenham, who are plotting a swoop for the highly-coveted Todibo.

“Tottenham have joined the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as they prepare to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back in January.”

“Spurs are desperate for defensive reinforcements and are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for France international Todibo.”

“Spurs have made a new centre-back their top priority in January but they are expected to face competition from some of the best clubs in Europe for Todibo.”

The newspaper explains that the 23-year-old Nice star could be attained for just £39million in January – hardly a crazy sum considering the huge amounts selling clubs demand to part with their players these days.

Tottenham lost Micky van de Ven to a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out of action until the turn of the year.

Ange Postecoglou is short in that area of the pitch, hence the North London outfit’s interest in Todibo.

Tottenham are also admirers of Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Nizaar Kinsella further states about Todibo, “Todibo is keen to move to the Premier League but, having broken into the France squad, will seek assurances he will be a regular starter as he bids to force his way into an ultra-competitive Les Bleus backline ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.”

Even amidst tempting overtures from the likes of United and Tottenham, the Nice defender is not in a rush to leave the Allianz Riviera as they are mounting a solid title charge. Nice are yet to be beaten this season.

