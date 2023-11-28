Manchester United concerned about Sofyan Amrabat’s poor form at the club



When Manchester United went on a late dash to secure Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans, and Sergio Reguilon on deadline day, it was expected that one move was sure to succeed while the other two were panic moves.

Nearly three months into the season, that still holds true, just not in the way many expected.

Evans has risen from the ashes to become arguably the second-choice defender for Erik ten Hag before injury, while Amrabat has had a nightmare start to his spell.

Reguilon has been pretty much a non-factor due to constant injury issues and is not likely to play much now that Luke Shaw is back.

While Reguilon was always a short-term buy, the only reason Amrabat didn’t arrive on permanent terms was because of United’s financial paucity.

However, they would be thanking their lucky stars right now that the move was only a loan.

The Guardian reports that doubts have been raised internally about Amrabat’s performances since joining the club after a protracted pursuit from Fiorentina on loan.

The Moroccan started off well in his first two games, as a left-back before he was quickly found out by the pace of the league.

His play always looks a step behind the pace of the game, and he is regularly caught on the ball, or forced to play rushed passes in the face of a fierce press.

Such has been his predicament now that he can’t even make the first XI despite injuries to Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount.

With Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence after his masterful debut league start and Scott McTominay’s goal threat preferred by the manager, Amrabat’s situation is not likely to change anytime soon.

Fans were up in arms when Amrabat was signed only on loan.

Now, it looks like financial worries saved the club from itself from having another dud on its books for the next four to five years.

