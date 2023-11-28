Manchester United have “already inquired” about possibility of signing RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner



Manchester United have reportedly fielded enquiries about the possibility of signing former Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be on the hunt for reinforcements in the attacking department ahead of the January transfer window.

This season, United’s forwards have struggled to make an impact, although they fired back to life during the club’s recent 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all got on the score sheet.

However, it remains clear that more is needed.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that club bosses at Old Trafford are keen on bringing in an experienced talisman to relieve some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund.

While the Dane has struggled to open his account in the Premier League, he is in terrific form in the Champions League, where he boasts an impressive five goals. He is the competition’s joint-top scorer alongside Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

It was relayed that Ivan Toney tops United’s wishlist.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner also appears to be under consideration for a possible switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

Plettenberg says, “Timo Werner: He’s on the list of Man United for winter!”

“Manchester United have already inquired about him. There is no offer or negotiations yet. Real Madrid is not hot.”

“Werner, not satisfied with his situation in Leipzig but the players tendency at this stage is to stay at least until summer. One to watch in the next weeks.”

❗️🆕 News Timo Werner: He’s on the list of ManUtd for winter! ➡️ #MUFC has already inquired about him

➡️ No offer or negotiations yet

ℹ️ Real Madrid, not hot. Werner, not satisfied with his situation in Leipzig but the players tendency at this stage is to stay at least until… pic.twitter.com/FNBs7nQ2if — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 27, 2023

United fans will especially remember Werner from his spell at Chelsea.

He signed for the Blues in 2020 for around £53million but he struggled during his two-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. At times, Werner almost became a meme or symbol of ridicule from rival supporters for his frequent missing of clear-cut opportunities.

For Chelsea, the German managed only 23 goals in 89 matches. He helped them win the Champions League under current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

Werner made a return to Leipzig in the summer of 2022, but things have not really worked out for the 27-year-old. He has registered 16 goals in 40 appearances since coming back.

This season, he appears to have fallen out of favour at the Saxony outfit. This term, he has notched only two goals in 13 games across all competitions.

Despite Plettenberg’s insistence that Werner currently has no desire to leave Leipzig, the fact that he has lost his place in the Germany team – and with the Euros approaching fast – he may almost certainly be forced to reconsider his stance amidst interest from United.

