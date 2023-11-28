Manchester United make Benfica’s Antonio Silva “absolutely top target” in the summer



Manchester United have reportedly made Benfica star Antonio Silva their number one transfer target in the summer of 2024.

It’s believed that United are plotting the recruitment of a top-class defender to provide more quality options for Ten Hag.

This season, the Dutchman has had to contend with injuries to multiple members of his backline.

At different points of the campaign, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Sergio Reguilon have all been out through injuries.

Shaw made his long-awaited return to competitive action during United’s 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

At the moment, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans are still recovering from different physical setbacks.

It’s clear that the defensive department needs reinforcing, especially with doubts mounting over Varane’s future at Old Trafford.

United have been linked to stars such as Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and of course Antonio Silva, just to mention a few names.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, Silva tops United’s wishlist and the Red Devils are prepared to go all out for the sensational Portugal international.

“António Silva: The 20 y/o central defender from SL Benfica is the absolutely top target for Man United for summer 2024!”

“Manchester United already keen on contract details and the plans of the top talent.”

“€100m release clause next year!”

Plettenberg adds, “Benfica expect him to leave the club next summer. Contract until 2027. He completes nearly 94% of his passes.”

This term, Silva has made 10 appearances and accumulated 900 minutes in Liga NOS for Benfica. That he has played every single minute is a testament to his importance to Roger Schmidt. With Silva present, the Eagles have only conceded five goals and kept as many clean sheets.

Silva has also scored one goal in Portugal’s top flight.

