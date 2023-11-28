Marcus Rashford reveals he lost a cousin recently, dedicates goal against Everton to him



Footballers’ personal lives are always in the spotlight and many players have repeatedly spoken against it.

However, people truly don’t know sometimes what a player is going through and a similar scenario has come to light recently.

Marcus Rashford posted on Twitter to reveal that a cousin of his recently passed away.

The United attacker dedicated his goal against Everton to the deceased in a heartfelt gesture.

I would like to dedicate the goal yesterday to my cousin who recently passed away. GBNF 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/K3mzgvPDRR — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 27, 2023

It would undoubtedly come as a shock to many as there was no indication from anywhere that Rashford’s family was going through such a hard time.

That is after Rashford’s personal life has been under heavy scrutiny recently.

He was reported to have gotten back with his ex-fiance Lucia Loi, booking a full hotel for themselves.

Before that, his brother Dane Rashford was reported to be arrested in the USA on domestic violence charges in a tumultuous period for Rashford.

The combination of these things would undoubtedly be playing on his mind as he has been nowhere near the world-class standards fans saw from his last season.

After nearly touching the 40-goal mark last year, Rashford’s goal against Everton was his first in this league season after 12 games.

That goal hid another under-par performance from the misfiring attacker, who benefited from Bruno Fernandes doing the leader’s deed to hand him the penalty.

Manager Erik ten Hag has kept starting Rashford, sometimes due to lack of other options, but other times because everyone has seen what his ceiling is in his performances last year.

Fans will hope he can overcome this tough time in his personal life to emerge as a stronger person and professional.

