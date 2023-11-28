Mary Earps wins BBC Womens Footballer of the Year award



Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has been crowned Women’s Footballer of the Year by the BBC.

It comes after the shot-stopper helped United come second in the league last season, securing Champions League football and picking up the WSL Golden Glove award.

She also helped England reach the final of the World Cup which they lost 1-0 to Spain despite Earps saving a second half penalty.

She picked up the Golden Glove at the World Cup as well.

It is the first time a goalkeeper has won the award, which was presented to her by United captain Katie Zelem at Carrington.

Earps said: “To be the first keeper to get their hands on the award is special and I am incredibly grateful.”

In a touching video posted by the BBC, Earps can be seen watching a video in which several stars offer their congratulations.

England manager, Sarina Wiegman said: “Congratulations, but you’re not done yet. You have to keep going – get some more. Enjoy this award.”

Meanwhile, former United keeper Peter Schmeichel said: “It doesn’t happen very often to goalkeepers. It’s always the girls and guys who score the goals that get them not the ones who prevent them. But you had a fantastic season and it’s so well deserved.”

Former teammate Fara Williams said it was a credit to all the hard work she’d put in over the years.

She beat Chelsea forward Sam Kerr and Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati to the award.

Earps is expected to be one of the top contenders for Sports Personality of the Year this year for her work on the field and off it.

In addition to her on-field heroics, she took on sports giants Nike over their decision not to sell goalkeepers shirts at the World Cup.

It is believed that Earps has a real shot of winning the coveted title, which would be an incredible achievement for a goalkeeper. Nominees are yet to be announced for that award which will be given in a ceremony on December 19th.

