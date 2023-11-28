Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins travelling fans in trip to Istanbul

A photo has been circulating online of former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flying out to Istanbul to support his former club before their crunch tie against Galatasaray in Turkey on Wednesday night.

The image that appeared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the former United striker posing with some other fans in what seems to be an airport.

The United legend is on the left of the photo and is seen holding a flag which reads “MUFC 20LEGEND, Kristiansund” with two other fans.

The 20 refers to his old shirt number and is a clear reference to the former attacker’s name.

The mentioning of Kristiansund is due to Solskjaer being born in the small village on the north coast of his native Norway.

The former Norwegian international scored 126 goals for the Red Devils in his playing days and most famously of all, scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute of the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999.

The goal is quite probably the most important goal in United folklore as it sealed the treble, which until 2023, was the only time an English club had won the league, the FA Cup and the European Cup all in the same season.

The “baby-faced assassin” also had a spell as manager of the club between 2018-2021. The Norwegian made a rapid start to life as manager by winning the most consecutive games and making the best start of any person who has sat in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The club would go on to finish 3rd in 2020 and 2nd in 2021, and would also lose the Europa League final to Villareal in an incredibly painful 11-10 loss on penalties after keeper David de Gea failed with his effort from the spot.

In spite of bringing in stars such as Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer window of 2021, the club would make a horrendous start to the season which would eventually lead to Solskjaer’s sacking.

Despite a disappointing ending to his managerial career at the club, the Norwegian is still incredibly popular with fans and his name is still sung at games even to this day.

The former striker’s credentials to be a top level boss were certainly under the microscope but no fan would ever sensibly critique the Scandinavian’s loyalty towards the club.

This could be seen by his highly emotional exit interview. The United legend gave a farewell interview to the club website to confirm his exit and thank the club and fans for their support.

Let’s hope Solskjaer has a good night in Istanbul and the team get the result they so badly need to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition.