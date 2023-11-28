Predicted Man United XI vs Galatasaray: Rasmus Hojlund and Antony to return



Rasmus Hojlund and Antony are both fit for Manchester United’s trip to Turkey to face Galatasaray tomorrow and are expected to both go straight back into the side.

With only three points from four games, the Red Devils must win tomorrow’s match if they are to stand any chance of progressing in the competition.

Marcus Rashford is suspended for the game after being sent off against FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

With Alejandro Garnacho on fire at the moment on the left wing, Rashford is likely to be directly replaced on the right wing by either Antony or Facundo Pellistri. We expect the former to be given the nod due to his greater physicality in what will be a hostile environment and what will also most likely be a very aggressive game.

Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho remain unavailable.

With five goals in four games in the competition, Hojlund will also probably start, edging out Anthony Martial, who scored on Sunday and also won a penalty. Bruno Fernandes will be in the number 10 position. Hannibal could get minutes off the bench as his backup.

In midfield, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen are all injured and Donny van de Beek is not registered to play in the competition. This means Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat are the only three deep lying midfielders available. Mainoo and McTominay did well against Everton at the weekend so should keep their places.

In defence, we expect an unchanged five from the side that kept a clean sheet against Everton.

This means Andre Onana in goal, Diogo Dalot at right back, Luke Shaw at left back and Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at centre back.

Other options are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are still injured.

Here, then, is our predicted line-up for the 17.45 GMT kick off at Rams Park: