Will Fish has no interest in Manchester United recall just yet

Manchester United defender, Will Fish, has stated that he has no desire to return to his parent club just yet as he is very happy with life in Scotland.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the on loan defender “loves” being at Hibernian and thinks the club have a realistic chance of breaking into the top three of Scottish football.

The centre-back has already played 22 times this season for the Edinburgh-based club and he is clearly a key part of the team. Sofascore regularly awards the player a rating of over 7 and he was even credited with a 7.7 performance versus Dundee last month.

The English defender’s contract at United runs until summer 2025 and his parent club have the right to cut short his loan at Easter Road if they see fit.

Asked about this fact, Fish replied, “I think they do but to be honest with you, those discussions haven’t been had yet. It’s not something that I’m actively looking to do.”

The 20 year old also claims he feels one hundred percent settled at the club and he is enjoying the style of football being played in the Scottish capital. He also believes that Hibs are on the right track.

Fish praised his team and manager stating, “If I stay here, that’s something that I would love to do [reach the top 3]. It’s still pretty early in the season but under the gaffer, his coaching team and the way he wants to play, I think a few more tweaks and building on leads, we can easily push for the third spot.”

The Scottish paper is full of praise for Fish, claiming he is gaining invaluable experience like last weekend when his team were 2-0 up but had a man sent off for the final 28 minutes and they had to dig deep to grind out a victory.

This sort of experience is vital for youngsters trying to make it in professional football.

Quizzed on the performance at the weekend the young defender replied, “I thought we defended well, especially when we were down to 10 men. That’s what it takes to get three points in this league. If we want to go far then we’ve got to do that more often”.

Due to the red card, the United youngster had to play in an unfamiliar right back role and despite feeling a bit lost, the player stated that he was happy to play there if the manager needed him to.

No doubt Fish will be aiming to break into the Manchester United team at some stage, especially as a local lad. However, after two successful loan spells north of the border, he is no rush for that happen right now as he is loving his football in the Scottish capital.