Confirmed Man United XI vs Galatasaray: Sofyan Amrabat replaces Kobbie Mainoo in midfield



Sofyan Amrabat, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund all return to the Manchester United side to face Galatasaray in the crucial Champions League tie this evening.

United’s young squad has seven players aged 21 or under: Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal, Joe Hugill, Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Dan Gore and Kobbie Mainoo.

Of the seven, only Hojlund and Garnacho start.

The Dane replaces Anthony Martial, who returns to the bench.

Antony replaces Marcus Rashford, who is suspended.

Amrabat comes in for Kobbie Mainoo alongside Scott McTominay in midfield.

Fans will be disappointed to see Mainoo dropped from the starting line-up despite a superb Premier League debut on Sunday.

There is another change in defence as Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot.

The rest of the team is unchanged, with Andre Onana in goal, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in defence, Bruno Fernandes at number 10 and Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.

Given United’s injury problems this season, playing in such torrential rain on a waterlogged pitch will be as much of a minefield as facing their ferocious Turkish opponents.

The boss makes 4️⃣ changes for tonight's crucial Champions League tie 👇#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023

The substitutes for United are Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dalot, Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon, Martial and the remaining youngsters, Pellistri, Gore, Hannibal, Mainoo and Hugill.

Kick off in the rain-soaked RAMS Park is at 17.45 GMT.