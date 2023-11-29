Despite goalscoring return, Man United open to selling Anthony Martial in January



Manchester United’s game against Galatasaray in the Champions League will be a do-or-die contest and Erik ten Hag’s side need a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

United head into the contest on the back of their most convincing win so far this season — a 3-0 triumph against Everton in front of a raucous Goodison Park crown on Sunday.

The show was stolen by academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also getting on the scoresheet.

Martial’s future

The Frenchman scored his ninth goal against the Toffees and also won the penalty which was converted by the Mancunian.

The France international has been mainly used as a backup for Rasmus Hojlund but it was good to see him deliver with the Dane not fit for the contest.

Hojlund is in the squad for the Galatasaray game but Martial might still get his chance on Wednesday. However, his future seems to lie away from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has flattered to deceive since his big-money move back under Louis van Gaal and despite Ten Hag trusting him last season, a combination of poor injury record and lackadaisical attitude meant he hardly ever made the difference.

The former Monaco starlet was on the market in the summer but no team came forward due to his massive wages and his less than stellar fitness record.

Despite the Everton goal, which was his second this campaign, Football Insider have claimed United are open to moving him on in the winter transfer window.

His current deal lasts until next summer with the Reds holding the option of triggering a one-year extension but no calls regarding the same have been taken so far.

“Anthony Martial’s future at Man United is yet to be decided with his contract up at the end of the season, sources have told Football Insider.

United open to selling Martial

“It is believed Man United would be open to letting Martial leave the club in January – if they receive a suitable offer.

“But a well-placed source has told Football Insider that will only happen if the Red Devils can first bring in another striker in the new year.”

With the former Atalanta star yet to open his account in the Premier League, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry delayed, Martial might still be of use this season.

Fans still regularly sing his name but it is high time that the French star is allowed to find a new home and United should bring in someone more suited to the demands of being a target man.