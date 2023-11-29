Dimitar Berbatov warns Manchester United against making “stupid mistakes” vs. Galatasaray



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has warned his former side against making silly mistakes when they play against Galatasaray.

United are set to clash against the Turkish giants at Rams Park in a must-win affair.

At the moment, the Red Devils are bottom of Group A, with just three points. Erik ten Hag’s men need to beat Galatasaray if they harbour any hopes of making it to the next round of the Champions League.

If they lose the game, United will be out of the competition and won’t even be favourites to qualify for the Europa League.

Berbatov who reached the Champions League final in 2009 with United spoke to Betfair (via DAZN) and explained that the 20-time English champions need to remain focused throughout to get a desirable result.

He pointed out that Galatasaray will undoubtedly be buoyed by their incredible home support which could be crucial in getting them over the line against United.

The Bulgarian said, “Every game is different, especially when you go to Galatasaray – they have good players and crazy fans. But forget that when you step on the pitch, try to concentrate and know you have good players, hungry players coming into the team full of confidence and try to mix it with experience. Try to attack and score goals and don’t make f—g stupid mistakes.”

“United need to get a good result at Galatasaray. With United’s current form, the chances are there for them. I remember playing against Besiktas for Spurs at the old Inonu Stadium – we won 2-0 – but Robbie Keane was two or three metres from me, I was screaming loudly to try to make him hear me, and he couldn’t hear.”

Berbatov added, “The stadium was like an earthquake. They were passionate and supported their team. Galatasaray get even more passionate when a big team like United come to their ground, so that’s why I’m expecting a crazy atmosphere.”

The 42-year-old went on to predict that United will register a narrow 1-0 victory.

Berbatov remarked that Ten Hag’s side will certainly have chances to score and must take these opportunities as they may ultimately not be too many.

He further stated, “Now, they need to get out of this position and this goes by taking points from Galatasaray, away, which is not an easy thing to do and Bayern Munich, it’s Bayern Munich. So, it’s very difficult.”

