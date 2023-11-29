Erik ten Hag’s pre-game comments age like milk after Galatasaray embarrassment



Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread, if not done already, after their self-inflicted draw at Galatasaray.

The game will be remembered for another Andre Onana European disaster class after the Cameroonian had two howlers to make a contest of the game where there wasn’t any.

In addition, Sofyan Amrabat had another nightmare outing to continue his downhill start to his United career.

Overall, it was not a good night for Erik ten Hag’s signings, with only Antony playing well but that’s not saying much compared to his previous outings.

In such a scenario, his comments made pre-game have aged like milk.

Talking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Ten Hag said that United signed a lot of “average players” in the past.

In an extremely frank interview, he added that at United, “average is not good enough” and “only real personalities who can perform under great pressure can play here”.

Post-game, those comments look extremely bad-timed.

Andre Onana has always looked like he’s one minute away from a howler, and he was a priority Ten Hag signing.

Mason Mount has missed more games than he has played, while United moved heaven and earth for Amrabat, who barely looks Premier League-standard.

Casemiro has fallen off a cliff, Martinez is missing, so is Evans, and the less said about Antony, the better.

As for his comments about playing under pressure, the game against Galatasaray was another time when United squandered a lead in the face of a tough atmosphere, which has become a theme this season.

Below are Ten Hag’s comments in full, which, with the benefit of the finished game, seem like a bad choice of words-

“The club has bought an unimaginable number of players in recent years who have not been good enough.

“Most purchases have been average – and, at United, average is not good enough. United’s shirt weighs heavily.

“Only real personalities, who can perform under great pressure, can play here. We needed personalities. That’s why the acquisition of Casemiro was so important. Along with Raphael Varane, we now have a second player who has experience of winning titles.

“Malacia, Martinez, Casemiro, and Antony are all fighters, while Christian Eriksen is a technical winner and a great personality. We want the best of the best. Any players we bring to Manchester United must meet the highest standard.”

Perhaps the manager will want to look at his own house and clean it up before questioning the signings of yesteryear. While they didn’t cover themselves in glory, Ten Hag’s success rate in the market is trending in the same direction.

